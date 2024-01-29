Commissioner Maisie Chan Visits Foshan: A Step Forward for Greater Bay Area Development

On January 29, Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Ms. Maisie Chan, embarked on an official visit to Foshan. The objective of her visit was to engage in discussions with local government officials from the Foshan Municipal Government and other relevant bureaus, concentrating on Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao affairs. The visit also extended to the Office of the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of Foshan Municipality, with a focus on cultivating collaboration and outlining developmental strategies for the Greater Bay Area.

Exploring the Cultural and Commercial Hub of Lingnan Tiandi

During her visit, Ms. Chan also toured Lingnan Tiandi, a notable cultural and commercial hub, and two local enterprises. These visits are a part of the ongoing efforts to bolster ties and advocate for economic and cultural integration within the Greater Bay Area, encompassing cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Greater Bay Area's Growth and Development Endeavors

The Greater Bay Area has been witnessing significant advancements in its aviation and airport development. The area has experienced substantial growth in cumulative passenger traffic, flight frequencies, and cargo throughput. Additionally, several expansion projects are underway, marking a steady growth trajectory for the region. The development strategy for the area also emphasizes the integration and collaboration between world-class airport clusters and urban clusters within the Greater Bay Area.

Increasing Confidence and Recognition

The Hong Kong Youth Greater Bay Area Development Index 2023 reveals that nearly 70% of the surveyed Hong Kong youth either agree or strongly agree with the Greater Bay Area development plan. Furthermore, there's been a significant rise in the willingness of Hong Kong youth to migrate to mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area for development. The support and recognition for the construction achievements of the Greater Bay Area have increased, indicating a growing confidence in the region's development.

Projecting Tourism Recovery

Hong Kong PolyU has introduced an innovative forecasting platform that aims to enhance tourism predictions for the Greater Bay Area. The platform is expected to forecast a total international visitor arrivals to the Greater Bay Area to recover to the pre-pandemic level at close to 130 million by the end of 2024. The platform integrates theories in economics, tourism management, and computer science, and will serve as a valuable tool for industry professionals, policy makers, and academics to adapt and generate forecasts of visitor arrivals to the Greater Bay Area in different economic scenarios.