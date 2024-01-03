CNOOC Kickstarts Production at Mero2, Expanding Brazil’s Pre-Salt Oilfields

China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has flagged off production at its Mero2 project, marking a significant landmark in the expansion of Brazil’s deep water pre-salt oilfields. Mero2 is part of a quartet of production units within Mero, which holds the distinction of being the third-largest pre-salt oilfield located in the Santos Basin. Nestled between 1,800 and 2,100 meters underwater, the unit is expected to comprise of 16 development wells, encompassing eight production wells and eight injectors upon its completion. With a projected production capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of crude oil daily, Mero2 is set to make a significant contribution to global oil supply.

Deep Dive into the Mero Project

The Mero project, under which Mero2 falls, epitomizes CNOOC’s technical prowess in deep water oilfield development. The project leverages a large floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, a prominent offshore oil and gas processing platform that was built in China and subsequently transported to Brazil. FPSO facilities have grown in popularity and are increasingly becoming the method of choice for offshore oil and gas production. The Mero project’s successful utilization of FPSO facilities stands as a testament to their efficacy.

Implications for Brazil’s Oil Sector

The development of deep water pre-salt oilfields, which harbor a significant portion of the world’s petroleum reserves, is a growing sector and marks a trend in the industry. Mero1, the predecessor to Mero2, has been operational since May and is one of Brazil’s most productive offshore fields, boasting a capacity of 25,500 metric tons of crude oil per day. The initiation of Mero2 further cements Brazil’s position as a leading player in the global oil market.

CNOOC’s Expanding Footprint

CNOOC’s involvement in Brazil’s pre-salt oilfields bolsters its standing in marine petroleum production and aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative, fostering enhanced energy cooperation between China and Brazil. CNOOC currently has a stake in five deep water oil and gas assets in Brazil, underlining the importance of its investments and collaborations in the Brazilian market, which is renowned for its abundant oil and gas resources.