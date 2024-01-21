CNMI Students Invited to the Yenching Global Symposium in Beijing

In an unprecedented move, the Yenching Global Symposium (YGS) has extended an invitation to students from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to participate in its forthcoming event. The symposium, scheduled for April 11-14, 2024, in Beijing, China, is poised to be a landmark event in the academic and cultural calendar of the year.

Connecting Leaders and Passionate Individuals

The Yenching Global Symposium, a flagship event organized annually by the Yenching Academy, acts as a nexus for leaders and individuals across various disciplines with a shared passion for China. The symposium's grand design is to encourage interaction among like-minded peers and experts with a vested interest in Chinese affairs.

'Equilibrium: Our World In Balance'

This year's enticing theme, 'Equilibrium: Our World In Balance', promises to offer participants a deep dive into academic panels, cultural workshops, and social activities. The program, conducted primarily in English, will provide translation services for Chinese presentations, thereby ensuring a seamless exchange of ideas and perspectives.

A Diverse Selection of Attendees

The symposium plans to host a medley of 100 attendees selected from a diverse group, with the organizing body taking responsibility for expenses such as flights, public transport, accommodations, and food. However, visa costs remain the responsibility of the attendees. Eligibility for participation demands that individuals be born after April 11, 1993, agree to attend the entire symposium, demonstrate proficiency in English, and have not previously attended Yenching Global Symposiums or Yenching Social Innovation Forums.

Only candidates in their final year of a bachelor's degree or equivalent, or those who already possess such a degree, are eligible to apply. The application deadline is marked for January 31, with more information available on the yenchingglobalsymposium.com website.