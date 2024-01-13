Chunyun 2024: China’s Spring Festival Travel Rush Begins with Enhanced Transport and Digital Services

China’s annual Spring Festival travel rush, globally recognized as ‘Chunyun,’ set in motion on January 12, 2024, with the onset of train ticket sales. Spanning 40 days from January 26 to March 5, Chunyun marks the world’s largest human migration, as millions embark on journeys to reunite with loved ones across the vast nation.

Boost in Transportation Capacity

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. has significantly bolstered its transportation capacity to accommodate the expected surge in passenger volume. During the festival period, as many as 12,800 trains will be operational each day, a capacity that surpasses pre-pandemic levels. This remarkable feat of logistics reflects the nation’s resilience and adaptability in an era defined by a global health crisis.

Revamped Online Ticketing Services

Responding to the evolving needs of a digitally connected population, the railway authority has made significant strides in improving its online ticket booking services. Targeting a wide demographic of students, migrant workers, and international travelers, these enhancements have led to a remarkable transformation: 95 percent of ticket purchases are now conducted online, underscoring the nation’s successful efforts to digitize essential services.

Record-Breaking Air Travel

Simultaneously, the Civil Aviation Administration of China is preparing for an unprecedented 80 million passenger trips during Chunyun, a staggering 44.9-percent increase from 2023. To manage this surge, airlines are adding over 2,500 flights, with popular destinations spanning Southeast Asia and neighboring regions. Domestically, the allure of ice-and-snow themed travel has captured public imagination, with Harbin emerging as the preferred choice for the 2024 Spring Festival holiday.

Local businesses in these tourist hotspots are bracing for the incoming wave of visitors. Homestays and restaurants in Harbin, for instance, are booked well in advance, with plans to accommodate the seasonal crowd without resorting to price hikes. This surge in demand signifies an optimistic outlook for the domestic tourism industry, which has been grappling with the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.