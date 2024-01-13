en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chunyun 2024: China’s Spring Festival Travel Rush Begins with Enhanced Transport and Digital Services

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Chunyun 2024: China’s Spring Festival Travel Rush Begins with Enhanced Transport and Digital Services

China’s annual Spring Festival travel rush, globally recognized as ‘Chunyun,’ set in motion on January 12, 2024, with the onset of train ticket sales. Spanning 40 days from January 26 to March 5, Chunyun marks the world’s largest human migration, as millions embark on journeys to reunite with loved ones across the vast nation.

Boost in Transportation Capacity

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. has significantly bolstered its transportation capacity to accommodate the expected surge in passenger volume. During the festival period, as many as 12,800 trains will be operational each day, a capacity that surpasses pre-pandemic levels. This remarkable feat of logistics reflects the nation’s resilience and adaptability in an era defined by a global health crisis.

Revamped Online Ticketing Services

Responding to the evolving needs of a digitally connected population, the railway authority has made significant strides in improving its online ticket booking services. Targeting a wide demographic of students, migrant workers, and international travelers, these enhancements have led to a remarkable transformation: 95 percent of ticket purchases are now conducted online, underscoring the nation’s successful efforts to digitize essential services.

Record-Breaking Air Travel

Simultaneously, the Civil Aviation Administration of China is preparing for an unprecedented 80 million passenger trips during Chunyun, a staggering 44.9-percent increase from 2023. To manage this surge, airlines are adding over 2,500 flights, with popular destinations spanning Southeast Asia and neighboring regions. Domestically, the allure of ice-and-snow themed travel has captured public imagination, with Harbin emerging as the preferred choice for the 2024 Spring Festival holiday.

Local businesses in these tourist hotspots are bracing for the incoming wave of visitors. Homestays and restaurants in Harbin, for instance, are booked well in advance, with plans to accommodate the seasonal crowd without resorting to price hikes. This surge in demand signifies an optimistic outlook for the domestic tourism industry, which has been grappling with the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.

0
China Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
Pecha Kucha Event 'Living in Guangdong': Expats Share Their Tales of Cultural Immersion
The ‘Living in Guangdong’ Pecha Kucha event, held at the Guangzhou International Finance Centre, offered attendees an immersive cultural experience as seven expatriates from the Philippines, Belgium, Switzerland, the UK, Mexico, the US, and Brazil shared their diverse tales of living, working, and thriving in Guangdong, China. Through a captivating presentation style of 20 images
Pecha Kucha Event 'Living in Guangdong': Expats Share Their Tales of Cultural Immersion
China's Projected Aggressive Response to Taiwan's Elections
53 mins ago
China's Projected Aggressive Response to Taiwan's Elections
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China's Warring States Period
1 hour ago
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China's Warring States Period
China Urges Restraint Amid Rising Yemen Conflict: Implications for the Red Sea and Beyond
20 mins ago
China Urges Restraint Amid Rising Yemen Conflict: Implications for the Red Sea and Beyond
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off
34 mins ago
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
47 mins ago
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
8 seconds
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
27 seconds
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Israel Mulls Over Utility Cuts to West Bank Amid Legal Disputes at ICJ
38 seconds
Israel Mulls Over Utility Cuts to West Bank Amid Legal Disputes at ICJ
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
1 min
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
1 min
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
1 min
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
2 mins
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
3 mins
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
Brunno Ferreira: A Champion's First Loss and the Road to Redemption
3 mins
Brunno Ferreira: A Champion's First Loss and the Road to Redemption
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
27 seconds
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app