China

Christianity Leads Among World’s Largest Religions: A 2022 Study

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Christianity Leads Among World's Largest Religions: A 2022 Study

The vast tapestry of global religious beliefs and customs is a testament to the diversity of human experience. A research study conducted in 2022 has shed light on the ten largest religions in the world based on their number of adherents. These religions, each with its unique ethos and culture, continue to shape societies and individuals around the world.

Christianity Leads the Global Religious Landscape

Topping the list is Christianity, with 2.38 billion followers. This translates to roughly 32% of the global population. The religion, which traces its roots to the teachings of Jesus Christ in the 1st century AD, has since spread to every corner of the globe, affecting every facet of life from arts, culture, politics, and law.

(Read Also: Indian National Congress Gears Up for Lok Sabha Elections with Nationwide Campaign Initiatives)

Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism: Vital Players in the Global Religious Spectrum

Islam, with 1.91 billion followers, takes the second spot. This monotheistic religion, founded by Prophet Muhammad in the 7th century, plays a key role in shaping the social, political, and cultural narrative of countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Third on the list is Hinduism, with 1.16 billion adherents. Predominantly practiced in India and neighboring countries, Hinduism’s pantheon of gods, rituals, and philosophical teachings have significantly influenced the region’s arts, literature, and societal norms.

Buddhism, with 507 million followers globally, stands fourth. With a significant presence in China, Thailand, Myanmar, and Japan, Buddhism’s teachings of non-violence, mindfulness, and the quest for Nirvana permeate the daily lives of its adherents.

(Read Also: National Workshop on Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee: A Milestone for Indian Earth Sciences)

Other Major World Religions

The fifth spot is held by the local Chinese religion, mainly practiced by the Han ethnic group, boasting 384 million followers. Shinto, a religion with its roots in 8th-century Japan, has 104 million adherents. Sikhism, which was founded in Punjab, North India, is followed by 30 million people. Judaism, dating back to the 8th century BC in the Middle East, counts 14 million followers across its three main sects. Taoism, with its origins in ancient China, has a following of 12 million. Finally, Korean Muism or Shamanism, a religion tied to the indigenous spirit-worship of the Korean peninsula, is practiced by 10 million people.

In conclusion, these religions, with their rich histories and profound influence, continue to shape ethical and moral beliefs globally. Their practices often intertwine with local customs and cultural heritage, offering a fascinating glimpse into the tapestry of human civilization.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

