Chinese Yuan Most Undervalued Since Financial Crisis, Says Big Mac Index

In the world of currency valuation, the Big Mac Index has stood as a unique benchmark since 1986. The index suggests that, at present, the Chinese yuan is the most undervalued it has been against the dollar since the global financial crisis of 2007-09. This revelation has implications for global trade, currency manipulation, and the economic relationship between China and the United States.

Understanding the Big Mac Index and Purchasing Power Parity

The Big Mac Index operates on the concept of purchasing power parity (PPP), which proposes that currencies should be valued based on the goods and services they can purchase. The index uses the price of a Big Mac, a product that is globally standardized, to compare the relative value of different currencies. The idea is simple yet potent: a Big Mac should cost the same in New York as it does in Beijing, when the price is converted using the current exchange rate.

The Yuan's Undervaluation: A Closer Look

As of December 2023, a Big Mac in China was priced at 25 yuan, while in the United States it was sold for $5.69. This sets the index's implied exchange rate at 4.39 yuan per dollar. Yet, the actual exchange rate stands at 7.20 yuan per dollar, pointing to a stark 39% undervaluation of the yuan. This undervaluation is the most severe since the financial meltdown of 2007-09, which shattered economies and rattled global financial markets.

Implications and Considerations

Despite the yuan's undervaluation, caution is advised for political figures, such as former President Donald Trump, who pledged to label China a currency manipulator during his campaign. The devaluation of the yuan is not an irregular occurrence. Other Asian currencies are similarly undervalued due to lower inflation in Asia compared to America and Europe. Moreover, the dollar has shown strength against currencies from less affluent countries, while it has weakened against those from wealthier nations.

It is essential to note a correction issued on January 27th, 2024, regarding an error in the prices of Big Macs in the Euro area and China. The prices were initially reported incorrectly, and the error has since been rectified.