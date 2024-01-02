en English
China

Chinese Woman Coerced into Cosmetic Surgery by Employer: An Unpalatable Truth

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Chinese Woman Coerced into Cosmetic Surgery by Employer: An Unpalatable Truth

In a startling revelation, a Chinese woman identified as Chen was reportedly pressured into undergoing cosmetic surgery by her employer. The incident highlights unethical practices within the cosmetic surgery industry in China, igniting a debate on employee rights and workplace harassment.

Coerced into Cosmetic Surgery

Chen was hired as a receptionist for a company specializing in cosmetic surgeries. During her job interview, she was questioned about her interest in such procedures. After signing her employment contract on November 21, she was subjected to undue pressure from two staff members to undergo nose surgery, a step they claimed would bolster her career prospects.

Despite her financial reservations, owing to her non-graduate status, Chen was coerced into availing a loan of 25,000 yuan for the nose job. She felt that the events unfolded too rapidly, leaving her with little room to refuse. In a hasty turn of events, she attended a consultation at another clinic and agreed to a loan with a two-year repayment plan.

Unethical Workplace Practices

Post her surgery, Chen returned to her workplace only to find her role changed from a receptionist to a consultant. This transition was accompanied by frequent criticism from her colleagues, adding to her distress. Chen believed that the receptionist job was merely a bait to entice her into the surgery, and the company was seeking reasons to dismiss her afterward.

On December 10, she chose to resign from her job, receiving a meager 690 yuan for her work. This situation further highlights the exploitative practices prevalent in the company and raises questions over the regulation of cosmetic surgery industry in China.

Call for Stronger Employee Rights

Chen’s ordeal underscores the need for stronger employee rights and stricter regulations in the cosmetic surgery industry. It also calls for an urgent review of workplace ethics in China, to ensure employees are not subjected to any form of coercion or harassment. As this incident comes to light, it remains to be seen how authorities will respond to such unethical business practices.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

