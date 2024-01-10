Chinese TV Titans Hisense and TCL Unveil AI-Integrated Innovations at CES 2024

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world witnessed the prowess of Chinese television giants Hisense and TCL, as they unrolled their cutting-edge television technologies, placing artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated screens at the heart of smart homes. These companies seized the spotlight, not only for their innovative products but also for their robust in-house manufacturing capabilities and supply chain strength.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Strength

Hisense’s David Gold underscored the company’s ability to manufacture its own displays and AI chipsets, a fact that sets it apart from many competitors. This self-reliance in production lends Hisense a distinct advantage, allowing it to control quality, reduce costs, and ensure supply chain resilience in an era of global disruptions.

A Duel of Display Tech Innovations

The flagship of Hisense’s product line, a 110-inch ULED X television, wowed audiences with its extraordinary brightness and backlight zones. In contrast, TCL countered with the world’s largest mini-LED TV, a 115-inch technological marvel, proudly showcasing its global presence with a network of research and development centers and manufacturing plants. Both brands heavily featured mini-LED technology, a cutting-edge solution that offers high contrast and image quality at affordable prices. Notably, Hisense has integrated this tech into all its models, even those priced under $500.

Pioneering Laser TVs and Smart Glasses

Hisense also unveiled its laser TVs, including the breathtaking 8K Sonic Laser TV, dubbed the ‘world’s largest sound-emitting screen’, and a Rollable Laser TV, designed for those who favor minimalist home aesthetics. In a similar vein, TCL introduced the RayNeo X2 Lite smart glasses, along with a range of smartphones and tablets. Hisense, too, has dipped its toes into the world of augmented reality (AR) with the development of AR glasses and a virtual reality headset.

From TVs to Cars: The Tech-Auto Convergence

Adding another feather to the cap, Hisense is venturing into the auto sector, integrating projector technology into car windshields for AR displays. This trend of tech companies infiltrating the automotive industry is evident in the recent partnerships of several Chinese firms with Nvidia for autonomous driving technology, as well as global brands like Sony and Samsung announcing collaborations with automakers.

In a world increasingly dominated by streaming, both Hisense and TCL are leveraging sports programming to underscore the appeal of their TVs. This showcase at CES 2024 clearly illustrates not only the technological prowess of these Chinese brands but also their strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving smart home technology landscape.