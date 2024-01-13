en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Tech Firms Shine at CES 2024, Bagging Multiple Innovation Awards

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:17 am EST
Chinese Tech Firms Shine at CES 2024, Bagging Multiple Innovation Awards

The recently concluded 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas marked a significant milestone for Chinese technology companies. Over 15 Chinese firms were recognized with the prestigious Innovation Award, a testament to their growing influence in the global tech market. The award, which honors exceptional design and engineering in a broad array of consumer tech products, was bestowed on a selection of products from these Chinese companies, underlining their performance and innovative qualities.

Chinese Companies Making a Mark at CES 2024

Chinese enterprises such as Lenovo, BOE, Hisense, TCL, Dreame, Yarbo, U Power, and AIMA showcased their advanced products, ranging from next-gen TVs and robots to electric vehicles and solar panels. The products’ strong performance and innovative features caught the attention of the judges, leading to their recognition with the Innovation Award. These companies’ success exemplifies the increasing competitiveness of Chinese tech on the international stage.

A Testament to Chinese Innovation

Products by these firms reflect the breakthroughs Chinese companies have made in technology. For instance, they have obtained more than 7,000 patents in laser display technology, leading to the industry’s foldable and rollable Laser TVs. The wide consumer base in China has prompted local companies to focus on product suitability in various scenarios, contributing to the swift ascent of Chinese consumer electronics brands. ‘Made in China’ products are now recognized as innovative and play a crucial role in driving global economic development and technological progress.

Chinese Companies Recognized at Global Top Brands Awards

At the Global Top Brands Awards held at CES 2024, Chinese brands such as Huawei, TCL, Midea, BOE, and Gree were lauded for their contributions. For example, TCL bagged five awards, including the 2023-2024 CE Brands Top 10 and the Innovative Display Technology Gold Award of the Year, among others. These accolades underscore the cutting-edge technology and innovation steaming from Chinese companies.

With over 1,100 Chinese companies participating in CES 2024, the event was a platform to showcase their cutting-edge tech, including generative AI, MR, and smart and autonomous driving. The scale of China’s consumer goods market is projected to reach 2.3 trillion yuan in 2024, with a year-on-year growth rate of 5%. Chinese brands like Huawei, TCL, BOE, and Midea have secured spots on the 2023-2024 Global CE Brands Top 50 list. This recognition constitutes a reflection of China’s potential future trends in consumer electronics, an indicator that we should keep a close eye on.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
6 mins ago
Honor Unveils Spare Part Prices for New Foldable Phone
Chinese tech giant Honor has unveiled the prices for the spare parts of its latest foldable phone, the Magic V2 RSR. This exclusive device comes packed with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage and retails for CNY 15,999. The costs of the spare parts for this foldable device are predictably high, reflecting
Honor Unveils Spare Part Prices for New Foldable Phone
Cirque du Soleil's Alegría: A Showcase of Strength, Flexibility, and Spectacle at the Royal Albert Hall
17 mins ago
Cirque du Soleil's Alegría: A Showcase of Strength, Flexibility, and Spectacle at the Royal Albert Hall
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
28 mins ago
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
11 mins ago
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
Shenyang City Embraces Winter: A Testament to Human Resilience
12 mins ago
Shenyang City Embraces Winter: A Testament to Human Resilience
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
13 mins ago
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
1 min
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
2 mins
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
2 mins
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
2 mins
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
2 mins
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
3 mins
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
4 mins
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
4 mins
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
4 mins
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app