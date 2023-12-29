Chinese Stocks See Historic Low in Foreign Investments Amidst Economic Concerns

2023 marks a historic low in foreign investments in Chinese stocks, with net purchases tallying at a mere 44 billion yuan ($6.1 billion) via trading links with Hong Kong. Rising geopolitical tensions and a faltering economic recovery have led to this unprecedented slump, the smallest since Bloomberg started tracking this data in 2017. The figure starkly contrasts with more robust periods when such an amount was invested in Chinese stocks monthly, reflecting widespread apprehension about the prospects of China’s market amidst a backdrop of national and international challenges.

Investment Exodus Amidst Economic Concerns

Foreign investors have withdrawn approximately $29 billion from Chinese stocks this year, which marks an 87% drop in net foreign investment in China-listed shares. The exodus is fueled by fears surrounding China’s beleaguered economy, including a property crisis, slow post-COVID growth, massive debts, and diminishing consumer demand. The MSCI China index witnessed a decline of 14% this year, in stark contrast to the growth seen in US stocks and other emerging markets.

China’s Stock Indices Take a Hit

Chinese stock indices have had a challenging year, with the Shanghai Composite down 4.4%, the China A50 index slumped 12%, and the Hang Seng falling nearly 14%. The heaviest-weighted exchange-traded funds that track China shares have also suffered similar declines. Despite efforts by the People’s Bank of China to instill confidence in the financial system, major institutions are losing investor trust. The ongoing instability in the country’s property sector is a significant contributor to China’s equity market woes.

Prospects for 2024

Despite the stark scenario, there are speculations of a rebound in 2024. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (KBA), which follows the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, including Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks available to foreign investors, is anticipated to offer rewarding opportunities. Goldman Sachs is bullish about A-shares outperforming H-shares in 2024, with favorable monetary policy and other factors potentially supporting an upside for KBA. Chinese stocks, currently undervalued compared to other major markets, could experience rapid additions if equities rebound.

