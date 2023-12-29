en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chinese Stocks See Historic Low in Foreign Investments Amidst Economic Concerns

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
Chinese Stocks See Historic Low in Foreign Investments Amidst Economic Concerns

2023 marks a historic low in foreign investments in Chinese stocks, with net purchases tallying at a mere 44 billion yuan ($6.1 billion) via trading links with Hong Kong. Rising geopolitical tensions and a faltering economic recovery have led to this unprecedented slump, the smallest since Bloomberg started tracking this data in 2017. The figure starkly contrasts with more robust periods when such an amount was invested in Chinese stocks monthly, reflecting widespread apprehension about the prospects of China’s market amidst a backdrop of national and international challenges.

(Read Also: Philippine Coast Guard Criticizes China over Escalating Tensions in the West Philippine Sea)

Investment Exodus Amidst Economic Concerns

Foreign investors have withdrawn approximately $29 billion from Chinese stocks this year, which marks an 87% drop in net foreign investment in China-listed shares. The exodus is fueled by fears surrounding China’s beleaguered economy, including a property crisis, slow post-COVID growth, massive debts, and diminishing consumer demand. The MSCI China index witnessed a decline of 14% this year, in stark contrast to the growth seen in US stocks and other emerging markets.

China’s Stock Indices Take a Hit

Chinese stock indices have had a challenging year, with the Shanghai Composite down 4.4%, the China A50 index slumped 12%, and the Hang Seng falling nearly 14%. The heaviest-weighted exchange-traded funds that track China shares have also suffered similar declines. Despite efforts by the People’s Bank of China to instill confidence in the financial system, major institutions are losing investor trust. The ongoing instability in the country’s property sector is a significant contributor to China’s equity market woes.

(Read Also: India Set to Become World’s Third-Largest Economy by 2032, Surpassing China and US by 2100: CEBR Report)

Prospects for 2024

Despite the stark scenario, there are speculations of a rebound in 2024. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (KBA), which follows the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, including Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks available to foreign investors, is anticipated to offer rewarding opportunities. Goldman Sachs is bullish about A-shares outperforming H-shares in 2024, with favorable monetary policy and other factors potentially supporting an upside for KBA. Chinese stocks, currently undervalued compared to other major markets, could experience rapid additions if equities rebound.

Read More

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

By Israel Ojoko

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation ...
@Business · 39 mins
Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation ...
heart comment 0
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023
Three’s Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
1 min
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
23 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
28 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
33 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
34 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
36 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
38 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
46 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
28 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
48 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app