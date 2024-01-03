Chinese Solar Tech Giants Akcome, Yingli Solar, and Shuangliang Announce Major Investments and Contracts

In a significant stride for the global solar industry, China’s leading solar technology firms, Akcome and Yingli Solar, along with wafer producer Shuangliang, are set to bolster their production capacities with massive investments and new contracts. The trio’s initiatives will notably advance solar energy development and underline China’s dominant position in the solar global market, which now exceeds 80 percent.

Akcome’s Ambitious Investments

Akcome is readying to invest 1 billion yuan ($140 million) in a state-of-the-art research and development facility and a pilot production plant for heterojunction (HJT) perovskite solar cells in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The company also intends to invest an additional 600 million yuan to trigger commercial production in the future. Akcome, an industry veteran in the HJT segment, boasts an impressive efficiency of 25.7% at the mass-production level for an HJT cell. It currently operates a 6 GW panel factory in Huzhou, northern Zhejiang province.

Shuangliang’s Funding and Future Projects

Shuangliang has announced a private placement to amass 2.56 billion yuan. The company plans to allocate about 63% of these funds to a 38 GW monocrystalline silicon pulling project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. Additionally, 10% of the raised funds will be directed towards a hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing base in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province. The remaining amount will be earmarked for working capital.

Yingli Solar’s Major Contract

Yingli Solar has secured a landmark 1.25 GW contract for its N-type TOPCon photovoltaic modules for the Saad 2 project in Saudi Arabia, which is being developed by ACWA Power. The engineering, procurement, and construction for this project will be managed by two subsidiaries of Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina).

The vigorous growth of China’s solar industry, with 163.88 gigawatts of new photovoltaic installations in the first 11 months of 2023, has seen a remarkable 149.4 percent year-on-year growth. This exponential expansion has led the China Photovoltaic Industry Association to revise its forecast for new PV installations this year to 160-180 GW.

These strategic investments and contracts by Akcome, Yingli Solar, and Shuangliang represent a significant leap in the solar energy sector. As these firms continue to innovate and expand production capacities, the global solar industry can anticipate revolutionary, high-efficiency solar solutions that will shape the renewable energy landscape.