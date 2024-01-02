en English
China

Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

In a significant development, a team of Chinese scientists from Tianjin University’s School of Mechanical Engineering has made a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of proton exchange membrane fuel cells. The team, under the leadership of Professor Jiao Kui, has successfully designed a fuel cell with an ultra-high volumetric power density that outperforms its mainstream equivalents by a staggering 80 percent.

Revolutionizing Fuel Cell Design

The team’s innovative approach involves the elimination of traditional gas diffusion layers and flow channels. Instead, these components have been replaced with an ultra-thin carbon nanofiber film, produced through state-of-the-art electrospinning technology, and metal foam. This novel method has led to a dramatic 90 percent reduction in the thickness of the membrane electrode assembly and an 80 percent decrease in mass transfer losses due to reactant diffusion.

As a result of these improvements, the volumetric power density of the fuel cell has seen an almost two-fold increase. The team’s research suggests that the peak volumetric power density of the fuel cell stack with this new structure could reach a remarkable 9.8 kilowatts per liter. Hydrogen fuel cells are widely considered a pivotal technology in harnessing hydrogen energy, with volumetric power density representing a major technical hurdle. This development, therefore, not only offers crucial insights for the future of proton exchange membrane fuel cell technology but is also a significant leap forward in the pursuit of clean energy.

Publication of Findings

The research findings were published in the international energy research journal ‘Joule’ on December 28, 2023. With the global push towards sustainable and clean energy sources, this development signals a promising stride in the right direction. It provides not only a potential solution to a longstanding technical challenge but also a beacon of hope for a future where clean energy is both abundant and efficient.

China Energy Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

