en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Scientists Develop Ultra-Strong, High-Temperature Resistant Ceramic

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
Chinese Scientists Develop Ultra-Strong, High-Temperature Resistant Ceramic

Chinese scientists have architected a groundbreaking porous ceramic material that exhibits unparalleled strength at high temperatures and superior thermal insulation properties. The brainchild of a team led by Chu Yanhui at the South China University of Technology, this ceramic material demonstrates a remarkable load-bearing capability, maintaining its structural stability and insulating characteristics even at temperatures surging up to 2,000 degrees Celsius.

A Leap in Materials Science

This development marks a significant advance in the field of materials science. Historically, conventional porous ceramics could endure temperatures only up to 1,500 degrees Celsius. The advent of this high-entropy diboride ceramic shatters this threshold, maintaining its structural integrity and insulating attributes at substantially higher temperatures.

Implications for the Aerospace Industry

The implications of this scientific breakthrough are far-reaching, particularly in the aerospace industry. Hypersonic vehicles, which travel at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound, encounter extreme thermal conditions. The development of materials like this new ceramic, capable of withstanding such harsh environments, is integral to the safe and efficient operation of these next-generation air and spacecraft.

A Future Beyond the Aerospace Realm

While the aerospace industry stands to benefit immensely from this development, the potential applications of this ceramic extend beyond this realm. Its ability to bear loads and provide reliable thermal insulation under extreme conditions makes it a promising candidate for use in the construction of energy and chemical industry infrastructure as well. The research and its findings have been published in the respected journal Advanced Materials, underscoring the profound scientific interest and potential impact of this innovation.

0
China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
31 mins ago
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
In a remarkable shift from his habitual craft, a Taiwanese sofa-maker, Wu Jheng Cong, has traded his upholstery tools for weapons, preparing for what he perceives as an impending Chinese invasion. This narrative, captured in AJCloseUp’s ‘Defending Taiwan’ documentary by Betty Wang, illustrates a growing sense of unease rippling through Taiwan’s populace about a possible
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
2 hours ago
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
2 hours ago
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
1 hour ago
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
1 hour ago
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
1 hour ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
Latest Headlines
World News
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
1 min
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
2 mins
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
3 mins
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
7 mins
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
8 mins
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
9 mins
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
10 mins
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
10 mins
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
11 mins
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
32 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app