Chinese Scientists Develop Novel Method for CO2 Electrochemical Conversion

In a significant leap forward in the fight against climate change, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has unlocked a novel method for the electrochemical conversion of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into high-value chemical fuels. The breakthrough, as detailed in Energy & Environmental Science, involves a unique hollow fiber penetration electrode made of copper (Cu).

The Power of the Penetration Electrode

The penetration electrode, a Cu hollow fiber, is capable of reducing CO 2 even in strong acid, while simultaneously inhibiting the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). This achievement is made possible by the unique penetration effect of the hollow fiber, which delivers an abundance of CO 2 molecules to active sites on the copper surface.

High CO 2 coverage is achieved, which effectively suppresses HER and enhances the reduction of CO 2 to C2+ products. This breakthrough approach diverges from conventional electrochemical conversion methods, which often struggle with low conversion rates and the unwanted generation of hydrogen gas through HER.

Impressive Results

The Cu hollow fiber electrode achieved a single-pass CO 2 conversion rate exceeding 51%, a C2+ Faradaic efficiency of 73.4%, and a partial current density of 2.2 A cm-2 in an acidic solution with a pH of 0.71. These results are either comparable or superior to those of the latest Cu-based catalysts.

The study also contributes important insights for engineering active, stable, and selective materials for photoelectrochemical CO 2 reduction. The research team demonstrated that by functionalizing gold/p-type gallium nitride devices with a film derived from diphenyliodonium triflate, hydrogen generation can be suppressed, while the Faradaic efficiency and partial current density for carbon monoxide are increased.

Implications and Future Applications