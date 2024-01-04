en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Scientists Develop High Biomass Biodiesel: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Chinese Scientists Develop High Biomass Biodiesel: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

A group of Chinese scientists, spearheaded by Professor Shen Jian from Nanjing Normal University, have made a remarkable technological leap in the production of biodiesel fuel. The crux of this innovation is the achievement of a biomass content surpassing 40 percent, a significant escalation from the less than 10 percent found in conventional biodiesel fuels. This advancement is the outcome of a refined manufacturing process that effectively amalgamates biofats (triglycerides) with elements of crude oil refinery. The result? A form of automotive biodiesel fuel that circumvents the need for transesterification.

Revolutionizing Biofuel Production

The heightened biomass content in this novel biodiesel fuel paves the way for impressive energy-saving and carbon reduction capabilities. The ability to produce such a biodiesel not only aligns with China’s environmental ambitions, such as upgrading emission standards, but also fuels the global drive towards carbon peaking and neutrality. More than meeting national standards, the biodiesel demonstrates superior oxidative stability, corrosion resistance, and lubricity.

A Step Towards Sustainable Fuels

This technological breakthrough does not merely stop at its creation. With an eye on swift commercialization, the research team has established an industrial production unit. This achievement has been realized through collaborations with partnering companies and promises an annual capacity of two million tonnes of biodiesel fuel. This capacity is set to considerably accelerate the adoption and impact of this high biomass biodiesel fuel.

Impacting Global Carbon Reduction

The implications of this development extend far beyond Chinese borders. By enabling the production of biodiesel with an unprecedented biomass content, China is contributing materially to global carbon reduction efforts and the push for carbon neutrality. This contribution is underpinned by the fact that the biodiesel fuel produced using this technology exhibits enhanced environmental protection properties.

0
China Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
At the bustling ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, the echoes of fierce competition resonated across the outdoor hard courts as the ASB Classic tournament unfolded. The Women’s Singles Round of 16 matches offered a thrilling spectacle, with both seeded and unseeded players vying for victory, eyeing the grand purse of $267,082. The tournament,
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
AI-Powered Conservation: How Tech is Transforming Biodiversity Monitoring at Yellow River Delta
15 mins ago
AI-Powered Conservation: How Tech is Transforming Biodiversity Monitoring at Yellow River Delta
Future Car Park in Hangzhou: A Revolutionary Blend of Technology and Sustainability
15 mins ago
Future Car Park in Hangzhou: A Revolutionary Blend of Technology and Sustainability
Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China
4 mins ago
Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China
Shanghai Electric Marks Milestones with Energy Storage and Solar Project Achievements
5 mins ago
Shanghai Electric Marks Milestones with Energy Storage and Solar Project Achievements
ASEAN-China Relations Strengthen: From Typhoon Survivor to Renewable Energy Scholar
10 mins ago
ASEAN-China Relations Strengthen: From Typhoon Survivor to Renewable Energy Scholar
Latest Headlines
World News
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
13 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
19 seconds
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
20 seconds
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
36 seconds
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
43 seconds
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
55 seconds
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
1 min
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
1 min
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
2 mins
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app