China

Chinese Scientists Develop Breakthrough Submarine Detection Technology

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Chinese Scientists Develop Breakthrough Submarine Detection Technology

In a major scientific breakthrough, Chinese scientists have developed an ultra-sensitive and more affordable version of submarine detection technology known as Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUIDs). This breakthrough, led by Zhang Yingzi from North University of China, has been detailed in a peer-reviewed paper in the Chinese-language journal Cryogenics & Superconductivity. The research introduces a more simplified design that uses only one superconducting magnetic gradiometer instead of six, while remarkably enhancing its precision.

A New Era in Submarine Detection

The development of this advanced technology marks the beginning of a new era in submarine detection. Traditionally, SQUIDs have been prohibitively expensive and limited to a select few military powers. However, with this new simplified design, the technology is now poised to become more accessible. There is a potential for it to be deployed on drone fleets for open sea operations, making it a game-changer in maritime strategy.

Implications on Global Military Landscape

This technological advancement could significantly alter the global military landscape. It could shift China to a position of strength, particularly against advanced US submarines. This could potentially neutralize American military intervention capabilities in areas of Chinese interest, such as the South China Sea. The new design not only reduces costs but also lowers maintenance requirements and the risk of malfunctions. Field tests have reportedly demonstrated stability and the ability to detect extremely weak magnetic anomaly signals.

Undisclosed Military Applications

While the specific military applications of this technology have not been disclosed, there are strong indications of its potential use. The university and collaborators involved in this research have close ties to the Chinese military and defense industry. This suggests that this breakthrough in submarine detection technology could soon be adopted by the Chinese military, further strengthening their capabilities.

China Military Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

