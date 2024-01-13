Chinese Scientists Develop AI to Enhance Animal Behavior Analysis

In the realm of animal behavioral research, a breakthrough has been achieved by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their research team has developed an advanced artificial intelligence technology, termed as the Social Behavior Atlas (SBeA). This novel technology aims to surmount the existing challenges in accurately detecting and analyzing social behavior in animals, especially when it comes to differentiating between animals that bear a similar appearance.

Unprecedented Accuracy and Fine-Tuning

The SBeA technology is not just another addition to the AI sphere; it brings with it a significant improvement in terms of accuracy. It boasts an impressive correct identification rate of over 90% without the need to rely on preset social behavior categories. This aspect of the AI is remarkable as it paves the way for the potential revelation of as-yet-undefined variations in animal social behavior.

Processing Power and Precision

Another noteworthy feature of the SBeA technology is its algorithm’s capacity to process and synthesize vast amounts of data. This attribute enables the technology to train models with greater precision, leading to more accurate 3D social gesture estimations.

Cross-Species Applications

The technology’s versatility and adaptability were put to the test on different species – including mice, birds, and domestic dogs. The promising results indicate that SBeA could be used for applications spanning various species. Wei Pengfei, the correspondence author of the study, emphasized the potential of SBeA in accurately calculating 3D social posture, identity, and fine social modules. This innovation signifies a significant leap forward in the field of animal behavior research.