en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Scientists Develop AI to Enhance Animal Behavior Analysis

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Chinese Scientists Develop AI to Enhance Animal Behavior Analysis

In the realm of animal behavioral research, a breakthrough has been achieved by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their research team has developed an advanced artificial intelligence technology, termed as the Social Behavior Atlas (SBeA). This novel technology aims to surmount the existing challenges in accurately detecting and analyzing social behavior in animals, especially when it comes to differentiating between animals that bear a similar appearance.

Unprecedented Accuracy and Fine-Tuning

The SBeA technology is not just another addition to the AI sphere; it brings with it a significant improvement in terms of accuracy. It boasts an impressive correct identification rate of over 90% without the need to rely on preset social behavior categories. This aspect of the AI is remarkable as it paves the way for the potential revelation of as-yet-undefined variations in animal social behavior.

Processing Power and Precision

Another noteworthy feature of the SBeA technology is its algorithm’s capacity to process and synthesize vast amounts of data. This attribute enables the technology to train models with greater precision, leading to more accurate 3D social gesture estimations.

Cross-Species Applications

The technology’s versatility and adaptability were put to the test on different species – including mice, birds, and domestic dogs. The promising results indicate that SBeA could be used for applications spanning various species. Wei Pengfei, the correspondence author of the study, emphasized the potential of SBeA in accurately calculating 3D social posture, identity, and fine social modules. This innovation signifies a significant leap forward in the field of animal behavior research.

0
China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
39 mins ago
China's Low Inflation: A Stabilizing Force in the Global Economy
In an era of escalating global inflation, China has managed to maintain a relatively low inflation level, demonstrating the potency of its economic strategies in mitigating worldwide inflationary pressures. While many nations grapple with spiraling inflation rates, China’s low inflation has proven to be a stabilizing force in the global economy. The narrative highlighted in
China's Low Inflation: A Stabilizing Force in the Global Economy
A Kaleidoscope of Global Events: January 12, 2024
2 hours ago
A Kaleidoscope of Global Events: January 12, 2024
Fusion of Tradition and Modernity: Young Performers Revitalize Huizhou Cultural Legacy
2 hours ago
Fusion of Tradition and Modernity: Young Performers Revitalize Huizhou Cultural Legacy
China's Export Decline: A Shift in Global Trade Dynamics
1 hour ago
China's Export Decline: A Shift in Global Trade Dynamics
The Transformative Power of Modernization: A Glimpse into Nomadic Life in Xinjiang
1 hour ago
The Transformative Power of Modernization: A Glimpse into Nomadic Life in Xinjiang
Unitree's B2: Elevating Robotics with Advanced Quadruped Robot Dog
2 hours ago
Unitree's B2: Elevating Robotics with Advanced Quadruped Robot Dog
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
36 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
51 seconds
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
53 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
53 seconds
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
1 min
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
2 mins
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
3 mins
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
3 mins
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
4 mins
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app