China

Chinese Scientists Achieve Ultra-Low Temperatures, Marking Quantum Leap in Supersolids Study

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Chinese Scientists Achieve Ultra-Low Temperatures, Marking Quantum Leap in Supersolids Study

In a groundbreaking development, Chinese scientists have reached ultra-low temperatures below minus 273 degrees Celsius, a feat accomplished without using liquid helium. This significant breakthrough, documented in the esteemed journal Nature, marks a major advancement in the study of supersolids—a quantum state of matter that melds the traits of a solid structure with the capability of demonstrating superfluidity.

A Quantum Leap in Refrigeration

The research was spearheaded by a team from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborating partners. They successfully validated the existence of the supersolid state in a cobalt-based quantum magnetic material. Utilizing a demagnetization cooling process on this particular material, they managed to plunge to these ultra-low temperatures. The implications of this discovery are vast, confirming not only the existence of supersolids but also heralding a fresh approach to extreme cooling techniques.

Unleashing a World of Possibilities

This innovative cooling approach presents a host of potential applications across diverse sectors, such as deep space exploration, quantum science, and materials science. The ability to achieve such extreme low temperatures can open up new vistas in these fields, enabling advancements in quantum computing, making deep space travel more feasible, and unlocking new potential in materials research.

Charting the Future of Technology

The team’s leader, Su Gang, underscored the importance of these findings and the prospects they offer for future technological developments. The new cooling method could be a game-changer, paving the way for myriad advancements in various scientific and technological domains. As the world stands on the cusp of a quantum revolution, this breakthrough in the realm of ultra-low temperature refrigeration could be the key to unlocking untold potential and propelling us into a new era of scientific discovery.

China Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

