China

Chinese Researchers Develop Self-Regulating Electronic Skin, Advancing Robotic Capabilities

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Chinese Researchers Develop Self-Regulating Electronic Skin, Advancing Robotic Capabilities

Chinese researchers at the Southern University of Science and Technology have achieved a breakthrough in the field of robotics, creating a self-regulating electronic skin, or thermo-e-skin, that mirrors the human body’s natural thermoregulation mechanism. This innovative technology integrates a flexible thermoelectric device with a hydrogel composite material, maintaining a stable surface temperature of 35 degrees Celsius across a wide range of ambient temperatures.

Overcoming the Limitations of Existing Electronic Skins

Previous electronic skin technologies have struggled to sustain isothermal regulation in fluctuating environments, offering only basic heating or cooling functions. The thermo-e-skin developed by the Chinese researchers, however, overcomes these limitations, capable of maintaining a consistent surface temperature despite external temperatures ranging from 10 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Materials and Design

The thermo-e-skin is crafted from a porous polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) skeleton, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) hydrogel, and silicon oxide (SiO2) particles. It exhibits self-healing properties, hybrid radiative and evaporative cooling mechanisms, and is designed for electromyographic (EMG) signal detection and human-machine interaction. With high mid-infrared (MIR) emittance (96%) and visible to near-infrared (visNIR) reflectance (80%), the patch ensures efficient cooling power.

Implications for Future Robotic Development

This groundbreaking research, published in the Nano Energy journal, signifies a considerable stride forward in the development of intelligent robots. The thermo-e-skin, with its human-like haptic functions and stable neurofeedback, could greatly enhance the potential applications of future intelligent robots, offering them a more human-like touch and interaction capability.

China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

