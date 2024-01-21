Chinese Refineries Buy Low Anticipating 2024 Oil Price Surge

As the world treads the uncertain path of energy markets, Chinese refineries are scripting a proactive narrative, buying oil at lower prices in anticipation of a projected surge in oil prices in the latter half of 2024. This strategic move comes as these refineries leverage additional import quotas to purchase and store oil ahead of the anticipated price hike.

Springtime Accumulation

Chinese refineries are primarily negotiating for oil supplies in the springtime, intending to build a formidable inventory before the demand and the prices ascend. The source of their oil isn’t singular; they are tapping into various global suppliers to meet their needs. However, a discerning eye can spot an intentional avoidance of U.S. oil, attributed to the soaring freight costs, as they focus on securing deals for deliveries slated for March and April.

A Pattern Emerges: Looking Ahead

This strategy isn’t entirely novel for the Chinese refineries. The pattern emerged as a successful blueprint in the previous year when China, in a calculated move, purchased a significant amount of oil in the first quarter. This proactive measure resulted in China amassing the largest oil reserve in its history, crossing a staggering 1 billion barrels. A reaction to the production cuts by OPEC+ in the second half of 2023, this strategic purchase enabled Chinese refineries to keep processing costs in check when the oil prices eventually swelled.

While oil prices are subject to a myriad of influencing factors — ranging from geopolitical tensions and production disruptions to the interplay of supply and demand dynamics, and the impact of the U.S. dollar and Federal Reserve policies — the Chinese refineries' active securing of crude oil signals a cautiously optimistic outlook for oil demand in the near term. This move by China, a key player in the global energy market, is a potent indicator of the potential trajectory of oil prices, and a reminder of the intricate dance of power, ambition, and strategy within the global energy landscape.