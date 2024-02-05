Chinese Property Developers' Projects Receive Government Funding Support

In a move to bolster the beleaguered real estate sector, the Chinese government has embarked on a program encouraging local authorities to pinpoint and back viable housing projects with funding. This development has been met with a positive market response, although analysts maintain a level of skepticism about its long-term influence on the liquidity issues facing developers.

Major Developers Make the Cut

Among the developers benefiting from this initiative are major players such as Country Garden Holdings Co. and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. These companies have reported a significant number of their projects being tagged as eligible for the said funding support. Country Garden, which had a dollar bond default last year, announced that over 30 of its projects have received acknowledgment from local authorities as potential candidates for financial backing. Similarly, Sunac China Holdings, fresh from an offshore bond restructuring, stated that more than 90 of its developments have made it to the whitelists of over 20 city governments.

Government's Relief Measures

The Chinese government's efforts to relieve an industry-wide liquidity crunch and bolster homebuyer sentiment by increasing financing for cash-strapped developers are evident. This move appears to be a response to the significant impact of the economic downturn on the real estate industry. However, there are broader implications, including the government's call for equitable funding access between state-owned and privately-owned developers.

Regulation and Oversight

Notably, the new rules require Chinese developers who receive government funding to install monitoring equipment at their project sites. This measure aims to ensure that funds are used for their intended purposes and to regulate project implementation. The use of surveillance technology, such as facial recognition and AI, to monitor projects reflects the government's intention to maintain a tight grip on the use of these funds. This move comes in the wake of challenges facing the Chinese property market, including the liquidation of debt-laden developer Evergrande and the government's subsequent efforts to provide bailout loans to struggling developers.