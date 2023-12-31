en English
China

Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year’s Address

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year's Address

In a significant New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping confidently projected that China is on the path to achieving complete reunification. The statement, while not directly mentioning Taiwan, was clearly indicative of the island that China claims as its territory. This comes amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan, with Beijing intensifying its military activities near the island.

(Read Also: China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle)

Unity for Progress and Prosperity

Xi’s speech emphasized the crucial role of unity in the nation’s progress and prosperity. This underlines China’s unwavering dedication to its goal of reunification, with Taiwan seemingly at the forefront of this objective. Beijing has long regarded Taiwan as a wayward province that needs to be integrated with the mainland. While the preference is for peaceful means, the use of force has not been entirely ruled out.

Path to Modernization

The Chinese President’s speech, delivered at the New Year gathering of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), focused on promoting the construction of a strong country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization. Xi extended New Year greetings to various groups and highlighted the accomplishments of the past year, including economic recovery, technological innovation, reform, and significant achievements in diplomacy.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Calls for ‘Diplomatic Iron Army’ Loyal to Communist Party)

Unwavering Stance on Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

Xi’s speech reflects the Chinese leadership’s long-standing policy towards Taiwan and their unwavering stance on the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity. He utilized a speech commemorating Mao Zedong to advocate for a framework countering the Western capitalist model. Xi emphasized the ‘central task’ of building China into a stronger nation and rejuvenating the Chinese nation through modernization, linking the concept to Mao’s legacy. He also reiterated the party’s stance on Taiwan, emphasizing the need for reunification and promoting peaceful cross-Strait relations. ‘The motherland must and is bound to be reunified,’ Xi said.

China International Relations
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

