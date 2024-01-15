en English
Agriculture

Chinese Premier’s Visit to Ireland: A Beacon of Hope for Irish Beef Exports

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Chinese Premier's Visit to Ireland: A Beacon of Hope for Irish Beef Exports

The anticipated visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Ireland comes in the wake of the suspension of Irish beef exports to China, due to a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) detected in November. Martin Murray, the executive director of Asia Matters, has voiced hope that this matter will be addressed during the bilateral talks between Premier Li Qiang and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Mad Cow Disease Halts Irish Beef Exports

The BSE case, commonly known as mad cow disease, was identified in a cow over 10 years old by Irish veterinary officials. The Department of Agriculture clarified that this cow did not enter the food or feed chain, thereby posing no public health risks. However, the protocol with China necessitates the suspension of exports until an epidemiological report is assessed.

Economic Impact and Opportunities

The Chinese market has been a significant contributor to Irish beef exports, valued at nearly 40 million euros in 2019. Premier Li Qiang’s visit is seen as a crucial chance to drive business development and potentially reopen the Chinese market to Irish beef. The significance of this visit further escalates as it comes at a time when Chinese investments in Ireland are nearing 10 billion euros, creating approximately 5,000 jobs.

China: A Major Trade Partner for Ireland

Since the last high-ranking Chinese official’s visit, trade between Ireland and China has witnessed a substantial increase. China currently ranks as Ireland’s fourth largest trade partner. The agri-food sector’s exports to China reached a remarkable 722 million euros in 2022, marking a 76% increase over the last decade. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) maintains a negligible risk status for BSE in Ireland since 2021, and the Department of Agriculture affirms the robustness and effectiveness of Ireland’s food safety controls.

Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Ireland, following his attendance at the World Economic Forum at Davos, signifies the continuation of high-level exchanges between China and Europe in 2024. It symbolizes China’s commitment to foster global economic recovery and governance while addressing common challenges with the international community.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

