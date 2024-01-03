en English
China

Chinese PLA Conducts Routine Patrol Amid Rising Tensions in the South China Sea

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has recently completed a routine patrol involving both naval and air forces in the South China Sea. This strategic exercise is part of China’s ongoing efforts to maintain a high level of alertness, while resolutely safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests in the region.

A Stance of Readiness

In an official statement, the PLA emphasized its capability to manage any military activities that may escalate tensions or create hotspot issues in the South China Sea. This suggests a clear stance of readiness to address potential conflicts or challenges in this strategically important area.

Rising Tensions

Tensions have been on the rise in the region, particularly with the Philippines. China has previously warned the Philippines about encroaching on areas it considers its own territory. In response, the Philippines and the United States have been conducting joint patrols and security engagements in the region.

Beijing’s Claims

Beijing lays claim to almost the entire South China Sea, disregarding an international tribunal ruling that dismissed its assertions as having no legal basis. The recent increase in tensions between China and the Philippines is due to clashes between vessels from both countries in the disputed waters. Beijing has attributed this to a more aggressive Philippine policy and has warned Manila to ‘make the rational choice’ in response to these incidents.

China Military
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

