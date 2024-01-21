Chinese Millionaire's Search for Lost Son Unleashes Wave of False Claims

In a desperate bid to find his long-lost son, Xie Yue, a 51-year-old millionaire from Shenzhen, Guangdong province, offered a 10 million-yuan reward for any information leading to his son's whereabouts. However, this move has invited an onslaught of dishonest individuals claiming to be his missing son, Xie Haonan, who disappeared at the tender age of three in 2001.

Flooded with Fraudulent Claims

Xie Yue's plea for help has been met with a torrent of deceitful assertions. The most glaring of these false claims came from a 41-year-old man, whose age difference with Xie Haonan renders his claim implausible. The constant barrage of false claims has taken a toll on Xie Yue, significantly disrupting his personal and professional life.

Continued Hope Amidst Chaos

Despite the turmoil, Xie Yue remains hopeful. He believes that with the aid of the police, his son will be found in 2024. Initially, Xie Yue was open to potential leads, even offering to cover travel expenses for individuals providing their ID and travel tickets. However, the situation has spiraled out of control, prompting him to take to Douyin, a popular Chinese social media platform, to discourage further fraudulent claims.

The Larger Social Trend

This distressing ordeal forms part of a broader trend in China, where stories of long-lost children reuniting with their affluent parents are gaining significant traction on social media. Such stories include a father in Hebei province who gifted his son three properties upon their reunion, and the real-life narrative behind the 2015 film 'Lost and Love'. Xie Yue, too, has expressed his intention to respect his son's wishes upon their potential reunion, including the decision to stay with his current family, if he has one.