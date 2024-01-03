en English
China

Chinese Military Patrols South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Chinese Military Patrols South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions

The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has conducted a regular patrol involving naval and air forces in the South China Sea. The operation took place on Wednesday and Thursday, with the forces maintaining a high state of alert throughout. The main focus was on staunchly defending China’s national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests in the region.

Resolute Defense of National Interests

According to an official statement, the military is fully capable of managing any activities that may potentially escalate tensions or lead to conflicts in the South China Sea. The statement emphasized resolute safeguarding of national sovereign security, and maritime rights and interests. This shows China’s determination to protect its territory and maritime interests at all costs.

Simmering Tensions in the South China Sea

These patrols come at a time when tensions in the South China Sea have been simmering. The region has seen multiple disputes over territory, particularly with the Philippines. Recent high-profile maritime confrontations have led to both countries trading accusations. The Philippines, backed by the United States, has started a two-day joint patrol in the South China Sea, a move that has likely irked China.

The Philippines and China: A Tense Standoff

Last week, the Philippines responded to China’s accusation of encroaching on Beijing’s territory, stating it was not provoking conflict in the South China Sea. However, China has repeatedly warned the Philippines against breaching areas of the South China Sea it considers its own territory. China’s claim over almost the entire South China Sea has been a point of contention, with the Philippines referring to the part of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippines Sea.

These ‘routine’ military patrols from January 3 to 4 underscore China’s assertive stance in the South China Sea. Amid rising tensions and clashes between vessels from both countries, China’s message to Manila is clear: it expects the Philippines to ‘make the rational choice’ in response to these incidents.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

