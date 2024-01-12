en English
China

Chinese Media Criticizes U.S. Think Tank Report on Military Implications of Research in Indian Ocean

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Chinese Media Criticizes U.S. Think Tank Report on Military Implications of Research in Indian Ocean

In a recent editorial, The Global Times, a state-controlled tabloid in China, criticized a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a US think tank. The report, which focused on the military applications of Chinese scientific research in the Indian Ocean region, was described by The Global Times as providing ‘ammunition’ to nations seeking to construct a narrative of a ‘China threat’ within the Indian Ocean area.

Deconstructing the CSIS Report

The contentious report by CSIS detailed the deployments of Chinese civilian research ships in the Indian Ocean over a period of four years. The report concluded that the activities of these research vessels could potentially serve the Chinese navy’s needs to project power into the region.

China, a Potential Threat?

Beyond the naval implications, the CSIS report also shed light on China’s growing submarine operations, underlining the challenges they pose to regional players, including the United States, India, and their allies. This aspect of the report further fuels the concerns of countries inclined to perceive China as a potential threat to regional stability.

Timing and Intent

The timing of the publication of the CSIS report, according to The Global Times, aligns with the interests of certain countries that are working towards framing China as a potential threat. This observation underscores the ongoing tensions between China and other nations over influence and military presence in strategically significant regions such as the Indian Ocean.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

