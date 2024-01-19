Chinese Man's Divorce Bid Over Wife's Infertility Sparks Outrage

In a tale that has stirred public sentiment in China, a man from Suqian, Jiangsu province, has filed for divorce from his wife, a leukemia-stricken woman who is incapable of bearing more children. The husband's demand for a second child, a desire fervently backed by his parents, has sparked outrage across the nation. The couple already has a son, yet the man proposed a jarring condition for his wife: he would continue to fund her medical expenses if she permitted him to have extramarital affairs to father another child—a proposal she solidly refused.

Advertisment

Resisting Divorce and Infidelity

The wife, who opposes both the divorce and her husband's proposition of infidelity, has led the case to court. The story, which has ignited a firestorm on Chinese social media, has the public questioning who would ever agree to marry such a man. Users are vehemently condemning the husband's behavior, viewing it as a blatant disregard for the sanctity of marriage and the emotional turmoil his wife is enduring.

Reflecting Larger Marital Disputes in China

Advertisment

The mediator, surnamed Wu, revealed that this case is but a fraction of the burgeoning marital disputes in the region. It foregrounds China's recent enforcement of a one-month 'cooling off period' for divorces, a policy designed to curb the rising divorce rate. The introduction of this policy has resulted in nearly 1,000 couples retracting their divorce applications following mediation sessions, demonstrating its potential effectiveness in preserving relationships.

Highlighting Similar Cases

Another case that surfaced from Jiangxi province paralleled a similar shock factor. A man sought to divorce after a shocking revelation that the three children he had nurtured during his 16-year marriage were not his biological offspring. Such instances underscore the complexity and volatility of marital relationships, amplifying the need for comprehensive policies and effective mediation to address these issues.