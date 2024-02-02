Chinese Mainland Nurses Enhance Hong Kong's Healthcare in Exchange Program

In a strategic move to bolster the healthcare system in Hong Kong, a group of dedicated nurses from the Chinese mainland have been ushered into various medical departments of public hospitals. This comes as part of an exchange program, with the second batch welcoming 100 nurses by the end of February 2024. These professionals were selected from an overwhelming pool of 650 applicants, each bringing an average of nine years of clinical experience to the city's health workforce.

Addressing Staffing Shortages with Experience

Under this exchange program, the selected nurses have been assigned to critical care, ophthalmology, endoscopy, surgical, elderly care, perioperative, and intensive care units. This program, initiated in April 2023, is a targeted approach to address the persistent staffing shortages in Hong Kong's healthcare system.

First Phase of the Program: A Success

Danny Tong Wah-kun, from the Hospital Authority, has expressed satisfaction with the program's first phase. He indicated an aspiration to expand this initiative further, reflecting the positive impact of this exchange program. The mainland nurses' integration into the Hong Kong healthcare system has been well-received, as they have shown commendable adaptability and a keen eagerness to learn.

Professional Growth and Understanding

This exchange program is more than a temporary solution to staffing shortages. It is viewed as a golden opportunity for the participating nurses for professional growth and developing a deeper understanding of different healthcare systems. The program has provided valuable learning opportunities for these nurses, enhancing their skills and preparing them to serve patients better. The exchange also includes monthly seminars, allowing the sharing of practical experiences and enhancing the nurses' knowledge base.