Chinese Local Governments Abolish Land Price Controls to Boost Fiscal Revenues

Struggling to increase their fiscal revenue, local governments in China have embarked on a significant measure by eliminating some controls on the price of land. This move is seen as an effort to reinvigorate land sales, which are a major income source for these governments. However, a marked decline in sales by value has been observed, with a 21% drop in the first half of the previous year, following a 23% decrease in 2022.

Targeting Fiscal Revenue Boost

Local governments in China have traditionally relied on land sales for a significant portion of their income. But the recent years have seen a substantial decline in these figures. To tackle this, from the last quarter of the previous year, at least 17 out of 22 major cities have abolished price ceilings on residential land sold at government auctions. Major cities such as Chengdu, Jinan, Hefei, and Xiamen are included in this list.

Implications of the Measure

The step to abolish price limits is primarily aimed at stimulating land sales. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the financial resources of local governments. The changes were documented by China Index Holdings (CIH), a leading real estate information and analytics service provider in China.

The Bigger Picture

This measure is reflective of the challenges that local governments in China are facing in boosting their fiscal revenues. The move to scrap some controls on the price of land is indicative of the pressing need for generating income amidst the economic pressures the country faces. As the situation unfolds, the world will be closely watching whether this step proves effective in reviving land sales and subsequently, the fiscal health of local governments in China.

