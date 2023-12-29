en English
China

Chinese Lawmakers Weigh In on Fireworks Debate Amid Lunar New Year Celebrations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
The debate over the use of fireworks during Lunar New Year celebrations in China is heating up, with lawmakers commenting on the complexity of enforcing a complete ban on pyrotechnics in the country. Despite the existing air pollution prevention laws and fire safety regulations, understanding of fireworks restrictions varies.

Varied Policies Spark Discussion

According to official data, in 2017, 444 Chinese cities had imposed a ban on fireworks. However, some cities have since eased restrictions, allowing fireworks at certain times of the year and at designated venues. This month, numerous counties issued notices prohibiting fireworks, reigniting the discussion on the ban.

Public Opinion Divided

Public opinion is split, with some citizens advocating for the traditional use of fireworks to ward off mythical creatures during the Lunar New Year, while others cite pollution and safety hazards as reasons for regulation. An online poll conducted by Beijing Youth Daily revealed that more than 80% of respondents support the use of fireworks during the Spring Festival, which the United Nations recently recognized as an official holiday.

Fireworks Industry Thriving Despite Bans

Notwithstanding the bans, some people have continued to use fireworks, particularly after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. In Hunan province, a major fireworks manufacturing hub, exports significantly outperformed domestic sales, with export figures reaching 4.11 billion yuan from January to November, far surpassing domestic sales of 1.7 billion yuan.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

