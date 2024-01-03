en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon Ushers in Power, Prosperity, and Fortune

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon Ushers in Power, Prosperity, and Fortune

As the Gregorian calendar turns a new leaf, the Chinese lunar calendar readies to step into the Year of the Wooden Dragon. The Chinese New Year, slated to commence on February 10, 2024, signifies a time of transformation, abundance, and growth, with the Wooden Dragon as the harbinger of power, prosperity, and good fortune. The Dragon, symbolic of vitality and ascendency, is linked to the wood element due to the year ending in the number 4.

Harbingers of Fortune: Monkeys, Roosters, and Pigs

According to the Chinese Horoscope, the zodiac signs tipped to enjoy an abundance of luck in the forthcoming year are the Monkeys, Roosters, and Pigs. Individuals born under these signs are predicted to experience significant growth in their careers, finance, and relationships, with the Dragon year bringing forth positive opportunities.

Signs of Change: Ox, Rabbits, Goats, and Dogs

While certain signs bask in the glow of luck, others – notably the Ox, Rabbit, Goat, and Dog – are predicted to face a year of challenges. These signs, although not as favoured by luck, are expected to undergo significant transformations, potentially leading to their growth and evolution.

The Year of the Wooden Dragon

The Year of the Wooden Dragon – a year of creativity, inquisitiveness, and exploration – is expected to be a time of finding love, reigniting old sparks, and strengthening bonds for various zodiac signs. People born in this year are often ambitious and humble yet charismatic. They shine in their ability to bring luck and success but may grapple with their need for independence and self-sufficiency that can sometimes cast a shadow over their personal relationships.

What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect

Each Chinese zodiac sign is expected to experience unique opportunities and challenges in the year of the Wooden Dragon. The Rat may see career and social advances; the Ox, financial success; the Tiger, resilience in overcoming challenges; the Rabbit, artistic growth; the Dragon, leadership opportunities; the Snake, relationship stability; the Horse, professional growth; the Goat, spiritual balance; the Monkey, adaptability; the Rooster, career boost; the Dog, changes in family and career; and the Pig, financial stability and joy in personal life.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zekai Zhang Explores Love and Loss in Award-Winning Short Film 'Purple and Blue'

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Possible Lab Origins of COVID-19: A Deep Dive

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rail Bus: A Revolution in Urban Transportation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Boy's 'Engagement' Gift of Gold Bars Sparks Nationwide Debate

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Approves AstraZeneca and Sanofi's RSV Immunization, Beyfortus, F ...
@China · 23 mins
China Approves AstraZeneca and Sanofi's RSV Immunization, Beyfortus, F ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Gaming Stocks Rise Amid Regulatory Changes

By Salman Khan

Chinese Gaming Stocks Rise Amid Regulatory Changes
China Witnesses Surge in Youth Leisure Activities, Reshaping the Leisure Industry

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Witnesses Surge in Youth Leisure Activities, Reshaping the Leisure Industry
Sri Lanka Bans Chinese Research Vessels for One Year Amid Indian Concerns

By Nitish Verma

Sri Lanka Bans Chinese Research Vessels for One Year Amid Indian Concerns
Marriott International Launches Second JW Marriott Hotel in Xi’an, China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Marriott International Launches Second JW Marriott Hotel in Xi'an, China
Latest Headlines
World News
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
1 min
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
2 mins
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
3 mins
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
3 mins
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
3 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
3 mins
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
3 mins
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
3 mins
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
3 mins
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app