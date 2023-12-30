Chinese Funeral Home’s Cremation Services Stir Controversy Over Wealth-Dependent Pricing

In Hebei province, northern China, a funeral home has stirred a controversy by offering cremation services at differential rates based on the quality of the furnaces used. An unidentified man recently exposed the practice through a video that demonstrated separate queues for collecting ashes from ‘high-end’ and ‘low-end’ furnaces.

Disparity in Death

The video prompted widespread debate, leading many to question the necessity of such differentiation. A staff member of the funeral home responded to the criticism by explaining that high-end furnaces are more luxurious and cater to the specific needs of relatives, which, according to him, justifies the higher cost.

Cost Differences and Implications

According to the funeral home’s pricing policy, local residents can avail the services of low-grade furnaces for free, while non-residents are charged 250 yuan (US$35). On the other hand, the fee for high-grade furnace cremation for non-residents is 800 yuan (US$110). A local official confirmed that the price differentiation is in harmony with longstanding regulations.

Risks and Public Reaction

Concerns, however, were raised about the efficiency of low-grade furnaces. Critics argue that these furnaces may not fully cremate remains, leading to families potentially having to crush bones themselves and risk collecting the ashes of others. The reactions online were varied, with some lamenting the lack of equality even in death, while others commented on the persistence of social stratification beyond life. The practice mirrors broader societal issues, with wealth and status extending into funeral services, highlighting a dark underbelly of societal norms.