Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Warns Against Overstretched ‘De-risking’

In an era of global economic tension, Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has issued a thought-provoking message regarding the perils of overextending the concept of ‘de-risking’. His comments, voiced during a meeting with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, in Beijing, push against the tide of increasing economic protectionism. Wang argues that such an approach, far from safeguarding economies, would lead to greater risks. This meeting took place in the context of a visit by Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, to China.

China’s Stance on International Business

Wang Yi, defining China’s economic vision, emphasized his country’s commitment to nurturing a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and internationalized business environment. He stressed that China is not just a global economic power, but also an active participant in worldwide economic cooperation. An ardent advocate of open economies, Wang extended a warm invitation to enterprises across the globe to invest in China.

Pursuit of Green Development and Climate Change Adaptation

One of the key areas where Wang expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with European nations is green development and climate change adaptation. In these times of environmental crisis, China’s readiness to actively cooperate on green initiatives and climate change adaptation strategies signifies a crucial step towards global sustainability.

China-Belgium Relations: A Model of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

Wang highlighted the positive momentum of China-Belgium relations, attributing their stability and health to mutual respect, understanding, and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation. Such robust relations, Wang asserts, have not only benefited the people of both nations but have also fortified the stability of China-EU relations. Expressing a desire to enhance communication with his Belgian counterpart, Wang called for the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to elevate China-Belgium ties to a higher level.