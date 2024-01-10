Chinese Family’s Unconventional Hotel Living Sparks Discussion on Alternative Living Arrangements

In a departure from traditional living arrangements, a Chinese family of eight has opted for the comfort and convenience of a luxury hotel over an apartment, making waves on social media for their unconventional choice. The family resides in Nanyang, Henan province, and pays a daily fee of 1,000 yuan (Rs 11,000) for a suite comprising a living room and two twin rooms.

Hotel Living: A Cost-Effective Alternative

This atypical living arrangement began last year, with the family enjoying the ease and financial savings offered by the hotel’s special long-term rental rate. All utilities, including electricity, water, parking, and heating, are incorporated into the daily rate. The cost-effectiveness of this arrangement becomes apparent when compared to the cost of living in a two-bedroom apartment in Shanghai, which can amount to 20,000 yuan per month, excluding utilities. The hotel stay, on the other hand, totals 30,000 yuan per month, a sum that includes everything.

The Family’s Perspective

Family member Mu Xue, in a video that has since gone viral, revealed they had been residing in the hotel for 229 days. Expressing satisfaction with their hotel lifestyle, Mu Xue stated that they plan to continue this arrangement indefinitely. She also disclosed that her family owns six properties, demonstrating their financial stability.

Sparking a Discussion

This story has ignited conversations about alternative living arrangements and the potential economic benefits of hotel living compared to traditional apartment rentals. In a world where norms are continually being challenged and redefined, this Chinese family’s choice to make a hotel their home has added a new dimension to the discourse on modern living arrangements.