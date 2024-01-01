Chinese Exchange Student Feared Kidnapped Might Be Camping: Police
In an evolving case that has garnered international attention, Kai Zhuang, a 17-year-old Chinese exchange student in Utah, initially feared to be kidnapped, is now suspected to be on a camping trip.
Zhuang, whose sudden disappearance triggered alarms around the world, was last seen at his host family’s home in Utah.s
Reports of Zhuang’s disappearance initially pointed towards a possible kidnapping. Zhuang’s parents in China received a photograph of their son and a ransom demand, leading them to fear for his safety.
The incident was initially suspected to be a case of cyber kidnapping, with approximately $80,000 US dollars being transferred to Chinese bank accounts under continuous threats from the alleged kidnappers. The FBI, US embassy in China, and Chinese officials were involved in the investigation.
