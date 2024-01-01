en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Exchange Student Feared Kidnapped Might Be Camping: Police

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Chinese Exchange Student Feared Kidnapped Might Be Camping: Police

In an evolving case that has garnered international attention, Kai Zhuang, a 17-year-old Chinese exchange student in Utah, initially feared to be kidnapped, is now suspected to be on a camping trip.

Zhuang, whose sudden disappearance triggered alarms around the world, was last seen at his host family’s home in Utah.s

Reports of Zhuang’s disappearance initially pointed towards a possible kidnapping. Zhuang’s parents in China received a photograph of their son and a ransom demand, leading them to fear for his safety.

The incident was initially suspected to be a case of cyber kidnapping, with approximately $80,000 US dollars being transferred to Chinese bank accounts under continuous threats from the alleged kidnappers. The FBI, US embassy in China, and Chinese officials were involved in the investigation.

0
China Security
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Media Group's New Year Address: Recounting a Year of Achievements and Looking Forward

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Illegal Conversion of Deceased Woman's Flat Sparks Debate on Estate Planning in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Tourism in Russia Surges Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties

By Aqsa Younas Rana

TreasureTroveTales: Illuminating China's Cultural Relics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid Chin ...
@China · 49 mins
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid Chin ...
heart comment 0
Fires Taint Xinyu New Year; China Focuses on Safety, Reunification

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fires Taint Xinyu New Year; China Focuses on Safety, Reunification
China Tsunami Center Rules Out Threats After Japan’s 7.4-Magnitude Quake

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Tsunami Center Rules Out Threats After Japan's 7.4-Magnitude Quake
A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges
Tsai Emphasizes Democracy’s Role Amid China’s Reunification Remarks

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tsai Emphasizes Democracy's Role Amid China's Reunification Remarks
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
4 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
5 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
6 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists
6 mins
India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists
Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics
6 mins
Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
8 mins
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
8 mins
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
9 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app