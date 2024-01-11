en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Chinese EV Stocks Experience Downturn at the Start of 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Chinese EV Stocks Experience Downturn at the Start of 2024

The year 2024 has started on a sour note for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks, with major market players such as Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto, BYD, and Zhejiang Leapmotor witnessing significant drops in their share prices. The price dip is a result of intense competition and price wars, which are exerting considerable pressure on automakers’ profitability amid a weak market sentiment.

Increased Deliveries Amid Price Dip

Despite the downturn in stock values, some automakers have reported a silver lining. Xpeng and Li Auto, for instance, reported increased deliveries in the last quarter of the previous year, showcasing their resilience in a challenging market.

Forecast: Continued Competition and Challenges

Analysts from Bernstein and Fitch Ratings have forecasted a continuation of these challenges for the Chinese EV industry. These include overcapacity, an influx of new models, and the entrance of technology firms such as Huawei and Xiaomi into the EV market. This competition is expected to lead to more aggressive pricing strategies and could even usher in market consolidation — with smaller EV companies potentially merging with or being acquired by larger entities.

Outlook for 2024: A Tough Ride Ahead

Morgan Stanley has projected that 2024 will not be an easy year for the industry. The Chinese market appears to be relatively saturated, making it difficult for companies to maintain profitability. Meanwhile, Tesla has also joined the price-cutting bandwagon, influencing other domestic competitors to follow suit — a move that could further impact profitability.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
23 mins ago
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance
In the heart of North Texas, as a severe winter blast looms on the horizon, auto repair shops are buzzing with activity. Among them, ESS Fleet Service in Dallas, owned by Malek Samadian, has encountered a noticeable increase in last-minute repair appointments. Texans, renowned for their struggles with winter car preparation, are scrambling to brace
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance
Unprovoked Firearm Incident at NSW Medical Center; Preview of 2024's Hottest Supercar
2 hours ago
Unprovoked Firearm Incident at NSW Medical Center; Preview of 2024's Hottest Supercar
STEYR's Plus Tractor Series Shines at 2024 German Design Awards
2 hours ago
STEYR's Plus Tractor Series Shines at 2024 German Design Awards
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
1 hour ago
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
1 hour ago
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
Porsche Macan EV Sets New Standards in Highway Range Test
1 hour ago
Porsche Macan EV Sets New Standards in Highway Range Test
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
6 mins
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
7 mins
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
8 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
9 mins
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
9 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
13 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
14 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
15 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
15 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app