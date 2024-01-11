Chinese EV Stocks Experience Downturn at the Start of 2024

The year 2024 has started on a sour note for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks, with major market players such as Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto, BYD, and Zhejiang Leapmotor witnessing significant drops in their share prices. The price dip is a result of intense competition and price wars, which are exerting considerable pressure on automakers’ profitability amid a weak market sentiment.

Increased Deliveries Amid Price Dip

Despite the downturn in stock values, some automakers have reported a silver lining. Xpeng and Li Auto, for instance, reported increased deliveries in the last quarter of the previous year, showcasing their resilience in a challenging market.

Forecast: Continued Competition and Challenges

Analysts from Bernstein and Fitch Ratings have forecasted a continuation of these challenges for the Chinese EV industry. These include overcapacity, an influx of new models, and the entrance of technology firms such as Huawei and Xiaomi into the EV market. This competition is expected to lead to more aggressive pricing strategies and could even usher in market consolidation — with smaller EV companies potentially merging with or being acquired by larger entities.

Outlook for 2024: A Tough Ride Ahead

Morgan Stanley has projected that 2024 will not be an easy year for the industry. The Chinese market appears to be relatively saturated, making it difficult for companies to maintain profitability. Meanwhile, Tesla has also joined the price-cutting bandwagon, influencing other domestic competitors to follow suit — a move that could further impact profitability.