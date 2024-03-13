Chinese Drama 'To the Wonder' Breaks Ground at CANNESERIES 2024: A Historic Nomination

Marking a significant milestone in the international recognition of Chinese language television, 'To the Wonder' has been officially nominated by The Cannes International Series Festival (CANNESERIES) for its 2024 Official Selection in the Long Form Competition.

This event underscores a historic moment as it represents the first time a Chinese language long-form drama series has been selected for this prestigious competition since its inception in 2018.

A Landmark Achievement

'To the Wonder,' an original series by iQIYI, is not just a drama but a cultural envoy that bridges the gap between Chinese storytelling and global audiences. Adapted from the award-winning essay collection 'My Altay' by Juan LI, the series offers a deep dive into the lives intertwined with Xinjiang's Altay region, showcasing the beauty of nature and the human spirit.

The selection of 'To the Wonder' for CANNESERIES 2024 is a testament to the quality and universal appeal of Chinese drama, highlighting iQIYI's commitment to producing content that resonates on an international stage. Featuring a stellar cast including Yili MA and Yiran ZHOU, along with a top-tier production team, the series is poised to compete against other international entries for five major awards.

Global Recognition of Chinese Dramas

The nomination of 'To the Wonder' at CANNESERIES marks a critical step in the global journey of Chinese language dramas. It not only celebrates the artistry and storytelling prowess of Chinese creators but also signals the growing acceptance and appreciation of Chinese language content in the global entertainment landscape.

This recognition by CANNESERIES, one of the most esteemed festivals dedicated to series, could pave the way for more Chinese productions to shine on the international stage, encouraging collaborations and exchanges between China and the global creative community.

A New Era for iQIYI and Chinese Content

As 'To the Wonder' gears up for its world premiere in Cannes, the focus is not just on winning awards but also on showcasing the richness of Chinese culture and the advancements in its television industry.

This nomination by CANNESERIES is a clear indicator of iQIYI's prowess in creating high-quality, compelling content that can compete globally. It represents a significant moment for iQIYI and the broader Chinese entertainment industry, signaling a new era where Chinese dramas are not just consumed domestically but are celebrated and recognized on the world stage.

As audiences and creators eagerly await the results of the competition, the selection of 'To the Wonder' at CANNESERIES 2024 will undoubtedly be remembered as a watershed moment for Chinese language television.

It not only highlights the universal themes and stories that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries but also reinforces the idea that great storytelling knows no borders. As we reflect on this achievement, it is clear that the future holds exciting possibilities for Chinese dramas and their place in the global entertainment landscape.