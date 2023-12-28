Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Labels Allegations ‘Completely False’

Reports suggesting that a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy destroyer, the Urumqi, ignored distress calls from an Israeli-owned commercial vessel, have been categorically denied by the Chinese Defense Ministry. The ministry’s spokesperson, Wu Qian, labelled these allegations as ‘completely false’ and took a strong stand in defense of the PLA Navy’s adherence to international maritime rescue operation norms.

Chinese Defense Ministry Refutes Allegations

In a prompt response to the controversial claims, Wu Qian emphasized on the PLA Navy’s commitment to the principles and practices of international maritime law. He asserted that the PLA Navy has consistently performed its duties in accordance with these laws, providing necessary assistance to distressed vessels, without any discrimination based on nationality or any other criteria.

PLA Navy’s Reputation at Stake

The allegations against the PLA Navy have stirred significant concern within international maritime circles, raising questions about the PLA Navy’s dedication to global norms and their sense of responsibility. The Chinese Defense Ministry’s statement is seen as an effort to clear the PLA Navy of any wrongdoing and to uphold its reputation in the international community as a responsible maritime force.

Resolute Stand Against False Accusations

The Chinese Defense Ministry’s strong refutation of the allegations underscores its commitment to international maritime law and the PLA Navy’s steadfast adherence to its duties. The denial serves as a strong testament to China’s resolve to maintain the credibility of its naval forces in the face of such serious allegations. This incident underscores the importance of factual reporting and the need for responsible communication in matters concerning international maritime operations.

