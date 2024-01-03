en English
China

Chinese Consumers Show Preference for Recycled Products, Ipsos Survey Finds

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Chinese Consumers Show Preference for Recycled Products, Ipsos Survey Finds

In a survey conducted by the global market research and consulting firm, Ipsos, it was revealed that almost half of the respondents in China (48%) believe that purchasing products made from recycled materials is the most effective way to mitigate the use of plastic and non-recyclable packaging. This statistic underlines the significant awareness among the Chinese population about the environmental impact of plastic waste and the importance of recycling initiatives.

Consumer Preference for Sustainable Products

The survey’s outcomes highlight the preference of consumers for sustainable products. This changing trend could persuade manufacturers and policymakers to concentrate more on recycling and the production of goods from recycled materials. This would not only meet consumer expectations but also contribute significantly to environmental conservation. The demand for recycled content, such as Recycled PET (R PET), is growing globally due to the mounting pressure to adopt more sustainable ways of living.

Challenges in the Recycling Sector

However, the uptake of recycled high-density polyethylene (R HDPE) is expected to remain sluggish in 2024. This is due to the lack of regulatory support and inflationary pressure. The demand for mixed plastic waste in Europe is also expected to remain weak due to ongoing challenging macroeconomic conditions. These include reduced industrial output and blunted demand for burn for energy volumes and mechanical recycling end-use sectors.

Importance of Reducing Carbon Emissions

A separate study focusing on the carbon emissions of paving projects also emphasizes the importance of reducing carbon emissions for social and economic development. The study found that the carbon emissions expressed in CO2 produced by the cast in place architectural concrete (CAC) ground in a sample area is 75.46 kg CO2/m2 while that of the natural stone pavement is 110.81 kg CO2/m2. This further underscores the importance of accurately assessing buildings’ carbon emissions and reducing their overall carbon footprint.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

