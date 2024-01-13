en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Companies Showcase Technological Prowess at CES 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Chinese Companies Showcase Technological Prowess at CES 2024

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, over 1,100 Chinese companies, including big names like Lenovo, BOE, Hisense, and TCL, made a remarkable display of innovation, showcasing their cutting-edge products and solutions. It was a clear testament to China’s burgeoning role as a global innovation hub, extending from artificial intelligence to smart and autonomous driving.

Chinese Tech Giants Steal the Show

Hisense unveiled its 2024 ULED and ULED X TV lineups, setting new benchmarks in display technologies. TCL, on the other hand, made waves by revealing the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV. BOE, China’s leading display maker, wowed the crowd by showcasing futuristic automotive display products and smart cockpit solutions, including the world’s first ever 45-inch 9K oxide TFT Mini LED display. These advancements not only highlighted China’s technological prowess but also underscored its commitment to sustainable human development through technology.

Chinese Innovation: A Key Player in Global Tech Advancement

Representatives from global tech giants, Qualcomm and Dolby Laboratories, lauded China’s rapid innovation. Qualcomm, deeply integrated in China’s mobile communications and automotive industries, highlighted the mutual benefits of their partnership. Dolby Laboratories, on the other hand, attributed the fast pace of Chinese innovation as a driving force behind their global technology deployment.

China: An Engine for Collective Progress

The CES 2024 event underscored the potential for global collaboration. Expressing a similar sentiment, German e-scooter maker Trittbrett acknowledged the significance of Chinese innovation in their industry. It was evident that embracing China’s rise as an innovation powerhouse would pave the way for collective progress in the global tech industry.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum
In a recent move to promote Türkiye as a hotbed for investments and a strategic gateway for Chinese companies seeking expansion into Europe, technology titan Huawei spotlighted the nation during the China-Europe Leadership Forum in Beijing. The event, organized by Huawei Cloud, underscored Türkiye’s potential in facilitating Chinese enterprises’ access to a vast market sans
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
6 mins ago
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
China-EU Relations: Navigating Through Tensions towards Enhanced Diplomacy
14 mins ago
China-EU Relations: Navigating Through Tensions towards Enhanced Diplomacy
Xu Songsheng: Preserving the Traditional Art of Tulou Construction
3 mins ago
Xu Songsheng: Preserving the Traditional Art of Tulou Construction
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
3 mins ago
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
Unique Cross-legged Buddha Sculptures Unearthed in Beiting Ancient City Reveal Cultural Blend
4 mins ago
Unique Cross-legged Buddha Sculptures Unearthed in Beiting Ancient City Reveal Cultural Blend
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
14 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
4 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
6 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
6 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
8 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
9 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app