en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Chinese Carmaker BYD Outpaces Tesla in EV Production for Second Consecutive Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Chinese Carmaker BYD Outpaces Tesla in EV Production for Second Consecutive Year

In an impressive stride of progress, Chinese automaker BYD has outpaced the global electric vehicle (EV) titan, Tesla, for the second consecutive year. In 2023, BYD manufactured over 3 million new energy vehicles, a landmark achievement that potentially positions it ahead of Tesla’s production volumes for the same year. Tesla had reported the production of 1.35 million vehicles in the first three quarters, but the full-year figures remain unrevealed. BYD’s annual sales tally marked at 3.02 million vehicles, including 1.6 million battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million hybrid vehicles.

The Rise of BYD

BYD’s ascension to its current position of eminence can be traced back to March 2022 when the company ceased the production of purely gasoline and diesel-powered cars. This strategic move was a testament to BYD’s commitment to eco-friendly transportation and proved instrumental in the company’s success story. Despite missing the anticipated sales target by a slight margin, BYD’s feat of selling 3.02 million new energy vehicles in 2023 reflects a year-on-year increase of 62.3%.

The Chinese EV Market in 2023

The Chinese EV market is undergoing a dynamic phase with a flurry of new models and competitors. Several prominent players like Xiaomi, Li Auto, Xpeng, Huawei, and Zeekr have made significant strides in the industry. Xiaomi has announced plans to launch an EV to compete with Porsche and Tesla, while Li Auto is poised to release its first purely battery-powered vehicle. Xpeng’s X9 MPV has already hit the roads with immediate deliveries. Aito, the EV brand of Huawei, has reported over 30,000 orders for its M9 SUV, and Zeekr began delivering its 007 electric sedan. Other Chinese EV brands like Nezha and Aion have also reported significant delivery numbers for 2023.

Chinese EV Companies Eyeing Global Expansion

Chinese EV manufacturers are not limiting their vision to the domestic market. The expansion plans extend beyond the national boundaries, particularly towards Europe. In 2023, BYD’s overseas sales surpassed 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles. The company has also announced the construction of a new production center in Hungary, signifying its commitment to global expansion. This rapid growth and expansion of Chinese EV companies underscore the escalating global competition in the EV sector, a narrative of evolution that blurs the lines between technology and humanity.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

BYD Outperforms Tesla in Electric Car Production for the Second Consecutive Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Likely Surpasses Tesla in EV Production for Second Consecutive Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Olectra Greentech Adjusts Financial Forecast Amidst Strong Order Book ...
@Automotive · 2 hours
Olectra Greentech Adjusts Financial Forecast Amidst Strong Order Book ...
heart comment 0
Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023
Classic Meets Future: The Datsun 240Z Reinvented

By BNN Correspondents

Classic Meets Future: The Datsun 240Z Reinvented
BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market
Eagers Automotive Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call

By Geeta Pillai

Eagers Automotive Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
5 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
28 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
29 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
33 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
42 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
52 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
59 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
59 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
59 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app