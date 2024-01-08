en English
China

Chinese Box Office Reshuffles: ‘Jonny Keep Walking’ Takes the Lead

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Chinese Box Office Reshuffles: 'Jonny Keep Walking' Takes the Lead

The tectonic plates of the Chinese silver screen shifted this past weekend, as the comedy film “Jonny Keep Walking” forged its way to the peak of the box office in its second weekend. This tale of a rustic man grappling with the challenges of a corporate job in a bustling city amassed a staggering $22.4 million, propelling its total earnings to an impressive $77.5 million since its release on December 29.

A Comedy of Contrasts

Helmed by the versatile Peng Da, also known as Dong Pengcheng, “Jonny Keep Walking” unravels the story of a man hailing from the countryside, thrown into the deep end of a corporate job in the metropolis. This film, with its sharp wit and vivid portrayal of the protagonist’s trials and tribulations, has captured the hearts and laughter of millions, reflecting in its triumphant box office performance.

Director Peng Da’s Successful Run

Peng Da, a name that has been etched into the annals of Chinese cinema in 2023, directed “Jonny Keep Walking”. This film is one among the trio of successful releases of Peng Da last year, along with “Post Truth” and “One and Only”. This comedy’s success is a testament to the director’s ability to tap into the pulse of the audience, delivering cinematic narratives that resonate and entertain.

Reshuffling of the Box Office

The reshuffling of the Chinese box office saw “The Goldfinger”, a nostalgic Hong Kong crime-action-drama featuring Andy Lau and Tony Leung Chiu-wai, securing the second spot with $8.5 million over the weekend. “I Did It My Way”, another crime action film with Andy Lau, followed closely in third place with $5.6 million. “Endless Journey”, a riveting tale based on real-life events about a former detective turned private citizen, was fourth with $3.7 million. The previous frontrunner, “Shining for One Thing”, experienced a significant slide, tumbling down to the fifth position with $3.5 million.

Beyond the top five, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” emerged as the highest-grossing imported title, and “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” displayed robust performance, particularly in Imax theaters where it accounted for 45% of its Chinese box office total.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

