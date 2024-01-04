Chinese Balloons Cross Taiwan Strait For Second Consecutive Day

On January 4th, Taiwan’s defence ministry reported the detection of three additional Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait. Alarmingly, one of these balloons flew directly over the island. This event marks the second consecutive day of such activity, triggering concerns over China’s potential use of balloons for surveillance purposes. These fears were first raised after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon back in February 2023, a craft that China claimed had civilian purposes.

Political Tension Amid Upcoming Elections

Taiwan, currently in preparation for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for January 13, is maintaining a vigilant stance towards Chinese military and political activities. The Taiwanese government interprets these activities as potential attempts at interference. While China considers Taiwan part of its territory, Taiwan’s government rejects this claim outright.

Chinese Balloon Activities Escalate

In incidents last month, Chinese balloons were detected flying over the strait and near Taiwanese airspace. However, this week marks a significant escalation, with balloons crossing directly over the island. The defence ministry refrained from commenting on the purpose of these latest balloons, and China’s defence ministry also declined to comment on the matter.

China’s Increasing Military Activity

Over the past four years, China has notably increased its military activity in the vicinity of Taiwan. Chinese fighter jets and warships have been regularly operating in the strait. This increased military presence, coupled with the recent balloon incidents, raise further questions about China’s intentions and their potential implications for Taiwan’s sovereignty.

