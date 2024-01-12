Chinese Airlines Achieve High Punctuality Rate and Air Traffic Safety Milestone in 2023

In a testament to its commitment to efficiency and safety, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported a substantial improvement in the punctuality rate of Chinese airlines for the year 2023. The figures reached a remarkable 87.8 percent, demonstrating a clear upward trajectory in the operations of the country’s aviation sector. This development was shared by Ma Bing, the Deputy Head of the CAAC, at an air traffic management system conference.

Resurgence in Air Traffic

Alongside punctuality, there was a significant surge in the number of transport flight takeoffs and landings, numbering at a total of 9.86 million for 2023. This marked an 87.3 percent ascend year-on-year, further reinforcing the resilience and recovery of the aviation sector amidst global challenges.

Air Safety Record

The CAAC also recorded an impressive safety milestone, with zero air traffic control safety accidents for 76 consecutive months. This achievement underscores the rigorous safety protocols and quality control measures that the Chinese aviation sector has implemented, affirming its dedication to passenger safety and operational integrity.

Environmentally Conscious Efforts

Further accomplishments in the aviation sector include a significant reduction in fuel consumption by over 210,000 tonnes and a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions by more than 680,000 tonnes in 2023. These efforts reflect China’s commitment to greener and more sustainable practices in aviation, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Advancements in Air Traffic Management

The CAAC’s improvements in air traffic management were supported by the launch of various control capacity enhancement projects. Additionally, the achievement of a localization rate of over 80 percent for new major air traffic control equipment marks a significant step towards self-reliance in air traffic control technology. This move is expected to bolster the overall efficiency and safety of China’s air traffic control systems, propelling the country’s aviation sector onto a trajectory of continuous growth and improvement.