China

China’s Xi Asserts Inevitable Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
China’s Xi Asserts Inevitable Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s address, has declared the ‘reunification’ of China and Taiwan to be an inevitable historical event. This statement comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island of Taiwan, particularly as the island nation gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections slated for January 13.

Xi’s Firm Stance:

Xi’s remarks represent a harder stance than the previous year and occur amidst increasing military pressure from China to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan. Although Xi did not explicitly mention military action, he emphasized the shared destiny and national rejuvenation of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

China’s Opposition to the Democratic Progressive Party:

In response to the pro-independence stance of Taiwan’s Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office labeled him a separatist and a threat to cross-strait peace. The DPP, led by President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016, has been accused by China of promoting separatism and obstructing cross-strait relations. Despite offers for dialogue from Tsai and Lai, China has rejected these overtures.

Taiwan’s Struggle for Democracy:

The DPP maintains that only the people of Taiwan have the right to determine their future, a position shared by Lai’s main election rival, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally supports closer ties with China. The KMT has also criticized Lai’s pro-independence stance. This conflict has historical roots dating back to 1949, when the defeated Republic of China government retreated to Taiwan following a civil war with the communists, who established the People’s Republic of China. Taiwan’s formal name remains the Republic of China, a status that continues to be a sticking point with Beijing.

China International Relations Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

