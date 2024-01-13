en English
China

China’s Unwavering Pursuit of AI Development in 2024 Amidst US Restrictions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:12 am EST


In the year 2024, China stands determined to further its ambitions in the realm of large language models and generative artificial intelligence (AI), unfazed by the restrictions imposed by the United States. This drive forms a key part of China’s broader strategy to enhance its technical prowess and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving sector. Analysts from UBS, the Swiss investment bank, have underscored this trend, pointing out that China’s focus on AI is in line with its national objective to emerge as a global leader in technology.

US Restrictions and China’s Response

The United States has made efforts to rein in China’s technological progress by restricting access to critical software and hardware. However, this has not deterred China. The country’s response has been to explore alternative avenues to advance its AI projects. This could potentially involve ramping up investment in domestic research and development, as well as forging collaborations with other nations. This unfolding scenario holds significant implications not only for the AI industry but also for international relations and the shifting global power dynamics in technology.

AI Advancements: A Global Perspective

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas served as a showcase for the latest breakthroughs in AI technology. The event highlighted AI-powered products and solutions, AI processors for data centers and edge devices, and advancements in generative AI. The exhibition also underscored how AI is fueling innovations across various industries and playing a pivotal role in addressing environmental challenges.

China’s AI Growth in 2024

Despite the hurdles, China is projected to accelerate its growth in AI technology in 2024. This drive is expected to strengthen China’s position in the tech sector and further its aspiration to become a global trailblazer in AI, thus reshaping the landscape of international tech competition.

China International Relations


Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

China

