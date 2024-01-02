en English
China

China’s Travel Sector Bounces Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels in New Year Holiday 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:33 am EST


China’s New Year holiday season of 2024 marked a crucial turning point in the country’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as travel activity soared to pre-pandemic levels. The National Immigration Administration reported inbound and outbound passenger trips reaching a staggering 5.18 million, reflecting a resilient return to normalcy and signaling a resurgence in the country’s travel and tourism industry.

Surge in Holiday Travel

A remarkable increase in holiday travel was noticed during the New Year’s Day holidays. The daily average number of passengers entering and leaving Chinese ports escalated, indicating a robust rebound in holiday travel. This surge in mobility also catalyzed a rise in consumption across China. For instance, Shanghai’s shopping malls reported a significant hike in spending during the New Year holiday period, both offline and online. Offline consumption jumped 38.7 percent from the previous year to 25.6 billion yuan, whereas online transactions grew 7.8 percent to 14.7 billion yuan.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan Reunification Inevitable amidst Heightened Tensions

Boost in Border Crossings

The New Year’s Day holiday also witnessed a surge in border crossings. A total of 5.179 million people crossed the borders over the three-day holiday, marking an average of 1.726 million crossings per day. This indicates a return to pre-pandemic levels of travel and mobility, a whopping 4.7 times higher than the previous year. This increase could be attributed to the easing of travel restrictions and increased confidence in both international and domestic travel as China successfully navigates past the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Celebrate 45 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between China and the US)

Economic Recovery Indicators

The New Year holiday saw a surge in holiday activities and consumption, indicating a positive trend in China’s economic recovery. Chinese President Xi Jinping showed optimism in his New Year’s speech, emphasizing advancements in science and technology, regional development breakthroughs, and the government’s focus on delivering a better life for the Chinese people. Furthermore, the transport network saw more than 128 million passenger trips, up 78.4% from 2023, despite cold weather conditions, indicating a robust recovery and resilience of the Chinese economy.

 

China Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

