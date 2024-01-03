China’s Travel Industry and Trip.com Group Soar High Post-Pandemic

In the wake of the pandemic, China’s travel and tourism industry, one of the world’s largest, has embarked on a significant recovery journey. Leading the resurgence is Trip.com Group, China’s paramount travel service provider, which nearly doubled its revenue in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year. The company’s net profit surged to 4.6 billion yuan from a mere 245 million yuan year-over-year.

A Beacon of Optimism

Trip.com Group’s CEO, Jane Sun, radiates optimism about the continued recovery of China’s travel industry in 2024, both domestically and internationally. Having been with the company since 2005 and CEO since 2016, Sun’s insights carry considerable weight. She underscores several trends for the upcoming year: the expected growth in domestic tourism, an easing of visa burdens, increased flights for overseas travelers, and a blooming travel relationship with the Middle East, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Thailand and Young Chinese Travelers

Sun also anticipates a sustained boom in travel to Thailand, driven by favorable visa policies. The rising travel interest among younger Chinese generations is another trend to watch. These demographics, focusing on wellness and entertainment, show a particular interest in destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and various European countries.

Market Standings and Future Outlook

Trip.com’s market capitalization has grown substantially, currently standing at $24 billion on Nasdaq, surpassing Expedia but still trailing behind Booking.com. The New Year’s Day holidays in China witnessed a consumer market boom, with bustling travel figures. A total of 5.179 million people were processed by the National Immigration Administration, with Hong Kong and Macao standing out as the most popular outbound travel destinations for mainland tourists. As we step into 2024, China’s travel and tourism industry is poised to soar higher, fueled by domestic growth, international collaborations, and a rising interest among the younger generation.