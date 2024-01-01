China’s Transport Network to See Significant Surge in New Year Passenger Volume

China’s transport network is set to witness a remarkable surge in passenger volume during the New Year holiday, with an anticipated total of over 128 million trips. This marks a significant 78.4 percent increase from the previous year, reflecting an impressive rebound in passenger movement across the country’s varied modes of transport.

Unprecedented Growth Across All Modes

The Ministry of Transport’s data reveal an anticipated rise in passenger trips across all major modes of transport, emblematic of the nation’s resilient recovery and consumer confidence. The railway network alone is projected to handle 44.2 million passenger trips, a substantial 177.5 percent increase from the previous holiday period. Air travel is also set to experience a steep rise, with an expected 5.19 million trips, marking a robust 140.3 percent increase year on year. Furthermore, travel via highways and waterways is also predicted to see notable growth, with an increase of 46.1 percent and 72.9 percent respectively.

A Booming Tourism Industry

These projections come on the heels of a surge in visitor numbers and revenue during the New Year’s holiday, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Domestic destinations welcomed 135 million visitors, a 155.3 percent increase compared to last year, and a 9.4 percent increase compared to 2019. Tourism-related revenue soared 200.7 percent year-on-year, to over 79.7 billion yuan ($11.23 billion), 5.6 percent higher than the 2019 levels.

Significance of the Surge

The surge in mobility and spending associated with the holiday season is anticipated to have a positive economic impact, underscoring the resilience of the Chinese economy amidst global uncertainties. The successful management of high passenger flows at railway stations and absence of major traffic accidents highlight the efficiency of the system, and the nation’s ability to handle mass movements of people. This surge in passenger volume is indicative of China’s return to a state of normalcy, buoyed by effective measures to contain the pandemic and a robust domestic economy.